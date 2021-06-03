Manning's School targets $100 million to restore historic building

The Savan-la-mar, Westmoreland-based Manning's School is on a drive to raise $100 million to restore its historic Thomas Manning Building.

The building, which was erected in 1915 was in 1999 declared a national heritage site.

It previously housed the school's library and resource rooms but over the years, fell into disrepair and two years ago was deemed unsafe for use.

At today's launch of a fundraising drive, the school received J$30 million and several pledges to support the restoration project.

The JN Group donated $20 million, while businessman and past student Victor Lowe chipped in with $10 million.

Board chairman Moses Chybar told The Gleaner that the restored building will comprise a digitised school library.

“We could actually do the work in a year, or maybe a little longer, because the framework of the building itself has to be dealt with," he said.

Meanwhile, the restoration project chairman Cosmond Jackson said further outreach will be done to secure more money for the initiative.

The Manning's School was founded in 1738.

It as well as the Thomas Manning Building are both named after Westmoreland plantation owner Thomas Manning, who bequeathed a plot of land for a free school in the parish.

The restoration work will include the creation of a monument in honour of Manning's 14 servants, who worked for him at his property in the parish's Burnt Savanna community and who were integral in the school's establishment.

