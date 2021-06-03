Morant Bay High closed due to COVID-positive case

The Morant Bay High School in St Thomas has suspended classes for the remainder of the week, after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says the employee was tested on Monday and received a positive confirmation yesterday.

The school noted that the staff member was last at work on Friday, May 28.

During the closure, the institution is expected to undertake deep cleaning and sanitisation.

Arising from the confirmation, the school says it informed the Ministry of Health and Wellness and initiated contact tracing.

It says that face-to-face classes for exit students will resume on Monday, June 7 unless otherwise stipulated by the health ministry.

