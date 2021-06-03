Spanish Town pensioners to have easy access to parish office upper floors

MORE THAN 1,000 pensioners in Spanish Town, St Catherine, who conduct businesses at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security parish office on Hanover Street will now have easy access to the upper floors of the three-storey building.

An elevator at a cost of $9.2 million was commissioned into service by State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne at the office on Tuesday.

“This money is well spent. Not only will the Ministry of Labour and Social Security have the benefit of it, but the Child Development Agency on the top floor,” Mayne disclosed.

“It is very timely. On one hand are the workers who will be able to execute their duties with some amount of comfort, but equally, our customers who we are here to serve as they seek the much-needed help through the ministry, particularly the disabled.”

According to the state minister, the commissioning of the facility is in keeping with the vision of the leadership of the Government and the ministry to modernise the way things are done.

“We are not only looking at systems and processes, but the physical plant. We have to make sure it is up to time and up to date,” he said.

Roger Curtis, who was at the office conducting business on behalf of his 83-year-old mother, said it is a good idea to put in the elevator.

“I will be 50 in November and because of a pain in my knee, I cannot climb these steps, so just consider how my 83-year-old mother would manage. She definitely couldn’t manage. It is a great idea,” declared Curtis.

Seventy-five-year-old pensioner Justin Richards said it has always been difficult for the elderly to climb the steps to do business, so he welcomed the elevator.

“Setting up the elevator to take the elderly upstairs is good for them. I am glad for the upgrade,” he said.

Nemiah Hall, another pensioner who frequently conducts business at the parish office, was thrilled when he found out that an elevator had been installed to take the elderly to the upper floors.

“It will help us to go upstairs; it will help everyone. I am glad they put one in. The Ministry of Labour is working for us, and this also shows how they are working to help the poor,” Hall told The Gleaner.