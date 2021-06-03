Wrecker driver killed in St James gun attack

A wrecker driver was shot dead along Sun Valley Road in Glendevon, St James this morning.

He has been identified as Vernon Boswell, who is in his early 30s.

It is reported that about 9 o'clock Boswell was at his family's garage when a white car with men about pulled up.

Armed with guns, the men exited the car and approached the wrecker driver.

One of the men reportedly pointed a gun at Boswell, who ran and was chased by his attackers who fired multiple shots.

He fell and one of the men reportedly stood over him and fired multiple shots in his head.

The scene is being processed by detectives.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.