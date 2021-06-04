$45 million major drainage project for Watermount in St Catherine

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is now executing a major drainage project in the community of Watermount in St Catherine.

The agency is replacing a key drainage feature that has been the source of much flooding along the corridor.

Under the project, which is valued at just over $45 million, the agency will be replacing pipe culverts with a reinforced concrete bridge and new drainage features, including a U-drain.

The parochial road, which runs off the main road from Bamboo to Worthy Park, has now been closed in order to facilitate these works.

The closure is expected to last for the next six weeks.

The project overall is, however, slated to last for five months.

Manager Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that as part of the project, the old drainage structure, which was defective, will be demolished.

He stated that the river channel will also be cleaned to increase storm water flows.

The approach roads will be paved with asphaltic concrete.

The alternative route for persons travelling from Watermount will be through Garden Hill on to Point Hill and back to the Bamboo main road.

The reverse will obtain for motorists travelling from the direction of Bamboo towards Watermount.

During the period of works, persons who use the roadway are being asked to exercise caution and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted signs.

