George Wright resigns from JLP

Embattled Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright has resigned from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The party made the disclosure in a statement today.

It said that Wright submitted his letter of resignation to JLP General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, which was accepted.

According to the JLP, Wright indicated that he intends to address matters in the public domain and expressed his continued belief in the policies and programmes of the Government and the party.

Wright found himself in a whirlwind of controversy ever since a video surfaced alleging that he physically abused a woman.

However, the police had informed that Wright and Tannisha Singh, who both made reports of assault against each other, indicated that they no longer wished to press charges.

READ: Why the police have closed the assault case involving Westmoreland MP

But this has not quelled public pressure for sanctions to be brought against him.

Wright is currently on a leave of absence from the House of Representatives, which expires in 17 days.

