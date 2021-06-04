Give scholarships to teachers, children – Johnson

WESTERN BUREAU:

Leighton Johnson, one of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) presidential hopefuls for 2021-2022, wants government to consider offering scholarships to teachers and their children in the instances in which they are not able to meet the requested wage requirements.

“We are going to say to the Government in no uncertain terms that, if you are unable to match the percentage figure that we are asking for and that we deserve, then there ought to be benefits in terms of scholarships for teachers and scholarships for their children,” said Johnson, the principal at Muschette High School in Trelawny.

“Therefore, if you can’t give us the percentage, let us accept it in a scholarship. As scholarship for our [children] as scholarship for the teacher to continue upskilling, to continue upgrading to improve professionally, to continue in professional development,” added Johnson.

He is challenging principals La Sonja Harrison of St Faith Primary School in St Catherine, Eaton McNamee of Broadleaf Primary in Manchester, Timroy Shaw of Highgate Primary and Junior High in St Mary, and senior teacher Anthony Kennedy of Kings Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland, for the post of president-elect. The JTA selects its president a year in advance. If successful, he would be installed as president for the 2022-2023 academic year.

IMPROVING SKILLS

Johnson said if teachers are able to improve their skills without the financial burden and poor working conditions, they will remain in Jamaica instead of heading overseas for better salaries and working conditions.

“This is the call of the teacher; this is what the teachers have been agitating for on the ground,” said Johnson. “These are the things that they indicate that will make them satisfied and more comfortable in the education system. These are the things that will allow our teachers to remain on our shores and not flee.”

According to Johnson, numerous studies have shown that wage comes fourth on the list to make an employee satisfied, or to make an employee produce. He, therefore, believes that if teachers are satisfied and motivated, their production level will be very high.

In a Gleaner story last August, the JTA warned that it will be resolute in its stance not to accept any wage offer that will further marginalise the nation’s teachers. Despite accepting a 16 per cent wage increase over four years, covering fiscal years 2017-2021, the JTA said that agreement has allowed teachers to be worse off.

editorial@gleanerjm.com