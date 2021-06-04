Illegal gun seized in St James

The police in St James are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Lime Tree Lane in Glendevon.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police report that about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, cops were in the area when they saw a group of men along the roadway, whose actions aroused their suspicions.

On seeing the police, the men reportedly ran.

A search of the area was conducted and a Taurus nine millimeter pistol with eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen in an opened lot, according to the police.

The weapon was subsequently seized.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.