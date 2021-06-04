Jamaica-born human trafficking advocate honoured in Florida

Jamaica-born Lavern Deer saw her dedication and hard work in the prevention of human trafficking being acknowledged when May 29 was proclaimed as Lavern Deer Day in the city of North Miami Beach, a place she has lived for many years.

Deer, who has been working with the City of North Miami Beach Commission to raise awareness for the prevention of human trafficking through town hall meetings and symposiums, received the proclamation through her charity Female Development World Organisation, where she worked with Vice Mayor Paule Vilard to host a human trafficking awareness and prevention symposium in the city. Last month, she worked with the city commission once again on a virtual town hall meeting to ensure continuity of the awareness and education. The proclamation was presented during Haitian American Heritage Month.

It was double honours for Deer, who on the same day was conferred with a honorary Doctor of Philosophy by Trinity Theological Seminary of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Commenting on the honours, Deer shared with The Gleaner that it was very nostalgic, especially in light of the fact that she is giving back to the community that helped moulded her from a teenager to a young adult.

“As a teenager I had a very traumatic experience not far from the high school, that incident and others helped shaped my ability to advocate for youths across South Florida. I am also honoured to know my work is appreciated, not just in the Jamaican Diaspora, but the Haitian Diaspora as well,” she stated.

SUCCESSFUL INITIATIVE

Currently an anti-human trafficking advocate and founder/chief executive officer for the non-profit organisation, Deer has been working with Florida legislators in proposing a Human Trafficking Education Bill, resulting in a policy which was adopted by Miami Dade County schools and the Department of Education, making Florida the first state to teach human trafficking education in schools.

For Deer, the double honour on the same day was truly amazing.

“I am amazed at how this happened to me; someone who’s always focused on the task at hand, never looking for awards or recognition, doing the work without complaining. Now, when I least expected, I not only received one but two of the highest awards for my community service; an honorary doctorate and a proclamation proclaiming my own day in a city I grew up in ... this is God’s abundant blessings,” she gushed.

The Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee, commissioned by the Jamaica consul general to Miami, was formed to provide assistance to the consulate in working with Florida and 12 other southeastern diaspora states in raising awareness for the prevention of human trafficking among members of the Jamaican diaspora; combating human trafficking activities to ensure victims are not trafficked from the Caribbean to these states through any of its borders.

Looking ahead, Deer said she will continue her advocacy for safer communities, local and international.

Born in Jones Town, Kingston, Deer attended Chetolah Park Primary School before migrating to the United States. Although she left at a young age, Deer shared that she takes pride in being a Jamaican fighting for safer communities at home and abroad.

