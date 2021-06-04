Massy Distribution donates personal care, nutrition products to the homeless

The homeless and mentally ill are a part of the most vulnerable groups exposed to the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis. Massy Distribution, using business as a force for good, stepped up to meet the nutrition and personal care needs of more than 150 homeless people in St James.

The donations were made to The Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI) and Open Heart Charitable Mission, and included some of Massy Distribution’s major brands: Brut shower gel and body sprays, Ban roll-on, Quaker Oats and Bumble Bee Tuna.

In commenting on the donation, senior brand manager, Massy Distribution, Tina McLymont, said, “We value the work of non-governmental organisations like CUMI and Open Heart who have been doing heroic work to consistently provide shelter and care for the most vulnerable, long before COVID-19. There is an even greater need at this time and it is our pleasure to support their work through this donation to help stem the impact of the pandemic on this most fragile and already-burdened community.”

Massy Brand Manager Felicia Stephens was also present at the donation and expressed her company’s commitment to doing good in the community. “It is our hope that having these items will make the work a little lighter for the amazing teams at CUMI and Open Heart. They have contributed a combined four decades-long record of service to the homeless and mentally ill in the parish of St. James and we are only too happy to lend our helping hand.”

The Open Heart Mission is a non-profit located at 2A Lawrence Lane in Montego Bay, St James, that has been in existence since 2009. It is dedicated to caring for people battling addictions and mental illness, among other things. Through the help of trained support staff, they have helped hundreds to heal and successfully re-enter society and reunite with their families.

FILLED WITH GRATITUDE

Sandra Henry, operations manager for the mission, in expressing appreciation for the donation, said, “We are extremely grateful to Massy Distribution for this generous donation of food items and toiletries, which will tremendously assist with our feeding programme and meeting the hygienic needs of more than 80 regular clients. We are especially grateful, considering the challenges being faced by so many organisations during this COVID-19 pandemic. This speaks volumes to the humanitarian side of the Massy Group. Thank you for valuing the lives of our clients and helping to maintain their dignity with this donation.”

CUMI is a non-governmental organization (NGO), registered non-profit and charitable foundation based in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They have been operational since 1990 and are the product of a group of concerned citizens to include current director, Joy Crooks. They serve as a day rehabilitation centre for individuals. They also serve the mentally ill community with a special focus on the homeless, providing healthcare, food, clothing and reintegration counselling through their Rehabilitation Day Centre and Night Shelter.

“CUMI really appreciates this timely donation, which will go a far way in supporting the care bags being prepared for our clients and stocking our kitchen programme which provides two hot meals per day. COVID-19 has posed significant challenges for our work and we are very grateful when good private partners like Massy remember us. As an NGO and non-profit, we depend on these shows of support and our clients, staff and directors are very grateful,” said Crooks.

Massy encourages fellow corporate citizens to continue to seek out ways to support both our front-line workers and the most vulnerable through outreach that boosts sanitation, comfort and protection of these groups, who are either directly exposed to daily risks or painfully vulnerable and marginalised people. This is one of several initiatives undertaken by the company which saw it offering its products free of cost in the best interest of the nation.

Last month, Massy Distribution, along with sister companies Massy Gas Products and Massy United Insurance, also handed over $4 million worth of PPE equipment to the Ministry of Health. The items served to bolster the protection of front-line workers in hospitals and those administering the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. The company was also sponsor of both the JAAA meets and ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships, providing products to aid with the safe execution of both events.