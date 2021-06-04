Mixed feelings about JP organisations in Trelawny

WESTERN BUREAU:

The desire of some justices of the peace (JPs) in Trelawny to have two separate bodies, the Lay Magistrates’ Association and the Justice of the Peace Association, is garnering mixed views, albeit the majority of the 240 membership seems to prefer having just one umbrella group.

Those who are seeking to have two separate groupings believe that the small minority who serve in the Lay Magistrate’s Courts should have a separate organisation, the Lay Magistrates’ Association, while the other view is that, since they are all justices of the peace, they should fall under the ambit of the Justice of the Peace Association.

Based on a recent pronouncement by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, it is quite clear that his preference is to have just one body representing all the JPs in each parish.

“I deem it prudent that each parish should have one strong unified JPs’ association to govern the efficacy of the operation of the justice of the peace in providing voluntary service in their capacity of justice of the peace,” was how Chuck framed his preference.

However, Trelawny’s most influential JP, businessman Kenneth Grant, who is president of the parish’s Lay Magistrates’ Association, says he is not bothered by whether they are one or two organisations.

“It makes no difference to me. All who serve in the lay magistrate’s courts are justices. The name is not the matter. What matters is the quality of the service they give,” said Grant.

Devon Brown, the chairman of the Clarks Town zone of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates’ Association, would like to see both associations merged, noting that it would be a good way to engender unity.

“I am not bothered by the names. Blend the names and make it one. Lay Magistrates Association or Justice of the Peace Association, but one association, not two,” said Brown.

In speaking recently about the role justices of the peace are expected to play in their communities, Chuck says it is a multifaceted one with many and varied responsibilities.

“The role of the JP is not limited to being a lay magistrate. A JP has the general role to attest and authenticate documents and to perform community-based activities, namely, visits to prisons and lock-ups; offer support to deportees, children’s homes, and homes for the aged,” said Chuck. “Over recent years, the JPs’ role has expanded to include restorative justice, as facilitator, mediators, child-diversion mentors, and victim counsellors.”

