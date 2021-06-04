Nine additional COVID-19 deaths, 88 new cases

Jamaica has recorded nine additional COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 960.

The deceased are:

* An 84-year-old man from Manchester

* An 81-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 94-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 37-year-old female from Portland

* A 79-year-old man from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 71-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 73-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 95-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 78-year-old male from St Ann whose death was previously under investigation

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 142.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 146.

Meanwhile, there were 88 new cases with ages ranging from one to 98 years, pushing the total to 48,821 with 21,537 being active.

Of the new cases, 49 are women and 39 are men.

St Catherine accounts for the majority of the new cases with 20 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 19 and then St James with 16.

The country's positivity rate stands at 9.5%.

A total of 2,365 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 143 more recoveries, increasing the total to 25,945.

Some 149 persons are in hospital with 33 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 35,453 are at home.

