Moodfest organisers sue Seiveright, gov't over party claims

The organisers of Moodfest on Friday filed a defamation suit in the Supreme Court against senior tourism strategist Delano Seiveright, the attorney general and Fiesta Hotel trading as the Palladium Hotel group.

The organisers are contending that Seiveright, in his capacity as an agent of the Tourism Ministry, made a false statement in a radio interview and on Twitter that damaged the Moodfest brand and reputation.

The attorney general is named in the suit as the Government's representative while Palladium is said to have further defamed Moodfest in a statement it issued.

During the radio interview and in his tweet, Seiveright used certain words in seeking to discourage potential party goers from paying to attend a Moodfest party.

Moodfest organisers had demanded a retraction but did not receive any.

READ: Lawyer demands tourism official withdraw claims in Moodfest controversy

Through the courts, there are now seeking an apology, damages, interest and cost.

Seiveright's utterances had coincided with the staging of Mocha Fest at Rick's Cafe in Negril, Westmoreland in breach of the COVID containment rule

