Kingston fisherman charged following gun seizure

Thirty-eight-year-old Carlington Esson, a fisherman of Maiden Lane in Kingston, was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on Rosemary Lane in the parish on Saturday.

The police report that about 6:45 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area when Esson was seen in a room with what appeared to be a firearm.

Upon seeing the police, he reportedly ran into another room.

The police say he was accosted and the premises searched.

According to the police, a black handle Jaguar .38 revolver containing six .38 cartridges was found in a couch.

He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.