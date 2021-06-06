PM calls for private developers to target low-income housing market

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling for private developers to provide more solutions for the affordable and low-income segments of the housing market.

“We want to invite the private sector to pay more attention to this element of the housing market that is either low-income, affordable income, or young professionals. They are going to need housing solutions that are affordable,” Holness said.

“We want all our citizens to have access to planned, structured communities where they can have proper roads, sewage, water, electricity and Internet,” he added, noting that these developments “must be designed in such a way that we can collect garbage easily, police them easily, and persons can get to work and easily access health, education and health care.”

Holness was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hambani Estates development on Bamboo Avenue in St Andrew on Saturday.

He noted that the 70,000 housing solutions that the Government has committed to delivering over the next five years will include units for young professionals such as nurses, teachers, policemen, soldiers, doctors, lawyers and persons who are just entering the job market.

He said that some units will also be reserved for persons who have low or no income.

“They are a part of the society and they deserve the support of the Government in ensuring that they too can realise the dream of owning their own home and we are committed to that,” he said.

Hambani Estates is a luxury housing development by First Rock Capital Holdings, comprising 12 four and five-bedroom residences in a gated community, each with private swimming pool, 24-hour security, water tank, solar water heater, among other amenities.

Holness welcomed the investment, which is expected to create some 200 jobs for Jamaicans.

- JIS News

