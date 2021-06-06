Six charged in connection with St Mary ganja bust

The Narcotics Police have now charged the six men who were arrested following a ganja bust in St Mary last month.

Charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, and taking steps preparatory to export ganja are:

* Romaine Wright, 30, a higgler of Mike Town district, Manchester

* Damian Williams, 41, a mason of Junction, St Elizabeth

* Dennis Allen, 59, a farmer of Grants Pen Avenue, Kingston 8

* Twenty-one-year-old Trent Walker of Annotto Bay, St Mary

* Raymond Foster, 33, a fisherman of Hart Street, Kingston 4

* Gregory Forbes, 42, farmer of Robin's Bay, St. Mary

They were charged jointly and are scheduled to appear in the St Mary Parish Court on Wednesday, June 9.

On Saturday, May 29, the Narcotics Police were called in when the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a 30-foot boat at Robin's Bay in St Mary.

The police say the vessel was searched and 35 knitted bags containing 861.5 pounds of compressed ganja were found.

The six persons on the vessel were arrested.

According to the police, the ganja has an estimated street value of $3.5 million.

