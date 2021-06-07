32 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

An additional COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 971.

The deceased is a 57-year-old woman from St James.

Meanwhile, 32 new cases were recorded on Sunday with ages ranging from eight months to 81 years, pushing the total to 48,983 with 21,209 being active.

Of the new cases, 24 are women and eight are men.

A total of 1,581 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.4%.

In the meantime, there were 129 more recoveries, increasing the total to 26,424.

Some 136 persons are in hospital with 37 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 36,374 are at home.

