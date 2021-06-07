Another CMU graduate seeks assistance to pursue his dreams

Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) graduate Ricardo Thompson, after reading Scot Bamburry’s story in THE STAR, is hoping fortune will smile his way, too.

Thompson, who attended the CMU from 2016 to 2020, where he completed an associate degree in international shipping and logistics and bachelor of science in logistics and supply chain management, said that since last year, he has been sending out one application after another – all with the same response: “You don’t have any experience”.

“Since leaving university I have applied for numerous jobs. Unfortunately, I am unable to get a job within my field because I am told I lack the years of experience, in which most employers require at least three years and upwards of experience, even though I have the knowledge and the drive for operations of various ventures,” he said, adding that things have got worse since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as jobs are now getting scarce.

Failure to get a job within the logistics field has now seen him searching for jobs in other areas. Presently, he is now working at a call centre while he keeps his dream alive of getting the job of his choice.

“When I read Scot’s story, I decided I would share mine, as at this point I am hoping it will give me a foothold in the industry that I invested my training in,” he said.

With a smile, he said he can’t afford to wait eight eights for his break like Scot, as, with his student loan repayment hovering over his head, he cannot sit around for so long.

PARENTS INSTILLED VALUES

Thompson, who lives in Old Harbour, St Catherine, thanks his parents who instilled great values in him and the need to focus on his education. A graduate of Spanish Town High School, he said he knew from day one that he would have to work hard to pull his family out of poverty.

“After graduating from high school, I knew I had to support my mother, especially with the passing of my father from colon cancer, life began to take its toll. So, I decided to search for a job,” he shared, informing that it was while working at Caribbean Broilers as a regular labourer and getting a promotion to tally clerk, he decided he wanted to work in the field of logistics. Hence his attending the CMU.

Thompson volunteers with non-profit organisation Soaring Eagle Foundation, where he is the director of membership development.