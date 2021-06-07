Charges pending against suspects in fatal Spring Piece gun attack

The police are reporting that the men held in connection with the gun attack that left two dead, including a soldier, and a third injured are being questioned with a view of laying charges.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, a day after the incident, which happened in Spring Piece district in St Ann.

Those killed are 25-year-old Leighton Sinclair, a Jamaica Defence Force private, and 38-year-old mechanic Devoy Webb, both of Spring Piece district.

The police report that about 11:20 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On the arrival of the police, both men were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

The police say a probe was launched and the three men were taken into custody 24-hours later.

According to the police, during the search for the men, a Glock 40 nine millimeter with 11 rounds of ammunition was seized in Parry Town, St Ann.

