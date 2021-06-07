Ex-cop gets 19 years in prison for shooting man

Ex-policeman Sherwood Simpson has been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison for shooting a man in St Mary.

Simpson, a former detective constable, was sentenced to 19 years for wounding with intent and 14 years for illegal possession of firearm.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Sentencing was handed down last Thursday in the Home Circuit Court by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Simpson was convicted on May 5.

The ex-cop was charged following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) into the shooting injury of a civilian in St Mary on December 23, 2013.

It is alleged that the accused and three other persons took the civilian to a remote area in the parish where he was shot and abandoned.

INDECOM says Simpson was first convicted in June 2015 and was sentenced to five years and 15 years at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent respectively.

He filed an appeal and in 2017, the Court of Appeal ruled that the conviction be quashed, the sentences set aside, and ordered a retrial in the interest of justice.

The retrial began on April 12 and was heard by Sykes.

Simpson was found guilty.

