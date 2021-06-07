Health Ministry says majority of vaccination blitz workers have been paid

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says efforts are under way to settle outstanding payments to persons who worked at vaccination blitz sites in March and April.

The Ministry says it has taken note of the concerns of the Nurses Association of Jamaica regarding payments to public health nurses who worked at the sites.

It disclosed that approximately 4,000 persons, including public health nurses, were engaged as blitz workers.

The engagement of these persons was on a stipend basis and, to date, some 83% have received their full payments, the Ministry said in a statement today.

It outlined that of the outstanding matters, 32 are being processed, 60 are without banking information, and 102 have been rejected by the Government Financial Management System due to dormant bank accounts and incorrect account information.

The health ministry indicated that it is in contact with these persons to resolve these matters.

In the meantime, the Ministry is refuting assertions that blitz workers have been underpaid.

It noted that some blitz workers would have only received part payment due to a technical glitch with the payment system.

The Ministry said that this issue is currently being addressed and most persons would have already received the balance of their payments.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.