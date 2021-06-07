Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Pimento Walk, St Ann

Cops assigned to the St Ann Police seized a Glock 40 pistol with a magazine containing eleven .40 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios on Sunday.

The police report that about 3:15 p.m., a team was in the area when the firearm and ammunition was found in bushes.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.