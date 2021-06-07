INDECOM probing fatal shooting by off-duty cop

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a man by an off-duty policeman on Irish Town Road, St Andrew.

The incident happened on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Steven Brown

According to INDECOM, the policeman reported that about 2:45 p.m., he was travelling along the roadway when two men allegedly stepped into the road and demanded money and his vehicle.

It is being further alleged that the cop indicated that at least one of the men was armed.

INDECOM says the policeman fired one shot from his service Glock pistol, drove off, and reported the matter to the Gordon Town Police.

The scene was subsequently processed as well as the hands of the deceased, which were swabbed for gunshot residue.

No firearm was reported as retrieved at the scene, INDECOM stated.

The oversight body says the policeman provided an initial account to its investigator and will be required to furnish a statement and visit its office to be interviewed in relation to the incident.

Persons with information regarding the shooting are being asked to come forward.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.