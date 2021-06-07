Man charged with arson after St Catherine business set on fire

A nineteen-year-old man has been charged with arson after an establishment in St Catherine was set on fire.

He is Travaughn Rattigan, otherwise called 'Mini Me'.

The police say the damage caused by the fire is estimated to be about $2,000,000.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the manager of the establishment in Lluidas Vale, Spanish Town in the parish received information that the building was on fire.

Checks were made and it was discovered that a gas pump and a section of the building were on fire.

Investigations carried out by the police led to the subsequent arrest of Rattigan who was charged after a caution statement.

Rattigan's court date is being finalised.

