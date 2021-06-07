SERHA probing controversial death of baby at Spanish Town Hospital

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that the clinical procedures were followed in relation to a newborn who died under controversial circumstances at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The child was delivered in the reconfigured space at the Accident and Emergency Department at the hospital.

The mother has reported that they did not get adequate medical care with up to five hours elapsing before a doctor arrived after she reported that the child was in distress.

SEHRA says its board has asked for a report on the matter and it is expected no later than Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

"The Board will be meeting on the following Thursday, June 10, 2021 to discuss the matter surrounding the unfortunate death," said a spokesperson in a statement Monday evening.

In the meantime, Senior Medical Officer Dr Jacqueline Wright-James says clinical procedures were followed.

However, she further said the hospital management will conduct phase two of the investigation.

In the meantime, the management has arranged to meet with the family and to offer counselling and other support where necessary.

SERHA has also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

