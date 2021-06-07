Some Portland taxi operators protest over inadequate parking

Dozens of commuters were left stranded today after taxi operators who ply the Port Antonio to Manchioneal route in Portland protested over the lack of adequate parking.

The irate taxi operators also directed their frustrations at the bus park, located adjacent to the Texaco service station, which they claim cannot accommodate the number of taxis plying the easterly route.

It is against that background that the operators are appealing for adequate parking spots.

Further, they want interim measures to be put in place while the issue is being addressed.

According to the operators, the situation is further compounded by the fact that the bus park is a paid facility operated by the Portland Municipal Corporation.

- Gareth Davis Snr

