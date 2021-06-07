St Andrew man charged over machete attack

A charge of wounding with intent has been laid against a St Andrew man in connection with a machete attack.

Twenty-one-year-old Rohan Miller, alias 'Glen Age,' who is from Carlo Way in Harbour View, was apprehended on a warrant on Friday in the Stokes Hall community in St Thomas and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 8:05 a.m. on May 1, the complainant was walking along Jarrett Lane in Stokes Hall when Miller attacked him with a machete, chopping him all over his body.

The complainant was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Miller was later apprehended.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.