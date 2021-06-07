St James custos gifts tablets to Bogue Hill Primary and Infant School

Seven students at the Bogue Hill Primary and Infant School were grateful after receiving tablets from Bishop Conrad Pitkin, custos of St James.

During the ceremony, Pitkin, who initiated this drive, said that education is very important for our nation’s children, and the only way to move from poverty to prosperity, or being self-sufficient, is that you must have a skill or profession. Pitkin had approached National Pen Jamaica, who sponsored the tablets.

“We realise that there is a great need for electronic devices. There are so many students, unfortunately, that are forced to use their parent’s phones or devices. Some have no access to tablets needed to do their work. That is vastly hampering the teaching and learning process. I am elated that when I approached Mrs Natalie Smellie-Sinclair, she was quick to respond, thus making this a success,” said Pitkin.

Smellie-Sinclair, operations manager at National Pen Jamaica, said they were keen to get on board and assist the schoolchildren by buying tablet computers for them.

“We were approached by the custos about the need for the tablets, so we jumped on board. These tablets function only on Wi-Fi , and the school currently has Wi-Fi access. The principal informed us that she is currently expanding the bandwidth so that students coming to the school can access the classroom from the tablets,” she said.

Jonathan Smart, a grade six student and one of the recipients, expressed his gratitude.

“I feel very good about this, because a lot of children around the world don’t have any devices. I always say, ‘start a change to make a change’, and this is what they are doing right now. This will have a great impact on me, because I can access my classes online and I will be able to get my work done,” said Smart.

Lorna Crooks, principal at Bogue Hill Primary and Infant School, expressed appreciation on behalf of her students for the tablets.

“I am thankful that Bishop Conrad Pitkin and National Pen Jamaica considered us to come and donate to students who are in need. Having 310 students, and with other donations given by past students and some parents, the 14 given today will help tremendously. Prior to now, some students weren’t able to access classes; so now they will be engaged online for their classes,” Crooks said