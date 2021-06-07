US Senate chaplain to address Adventist business community

United States Senate Chaplain Rear Admiral Barry C. Black will be the headline speaker for the Adventist Laypersons in Service and Industries (ASI), the business and professional arm of Seventh-day Adventist Church, as they celebrate ASI Jamaica Virtual week of activities from June 13-19.

Black, who is the 62nd chaplain of the US Senate, will address the business leaders under the theme, “Break Out of Your Walls” on Saturday, June 19.

Black was elected to serve the US Senate as chaplain on June 27, 2003. Prior to Capitol Hill, he served in the U.S. Navy for over 27 years, ending his distinguished career as the chief of navy chaplains.

Black is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and an alumnus of Oakwood College, Andrews University, North Carolina Central University, Palmer Theological Seminary, Salve Regina University, and Alliant International University. In addition to earning Master of Arts degrees in divinity, counselling, and management, he has received doctoral degrees in ministry and psychology.

OTHER SPEAKERS

Also scheduled to speak is chaplain of the United States Army, Brigadier General Andrew Harewood, who will deliver the main address to launch the week of activities on Sunday, June 13, starting at 7 p.m.

Harewood first entered military service as an enlisted soldier in 1990. Following five years of service as a 71M, he completed both master’s and doctoral degrees at Howard University, Washington, D.C. and was the Howard University 1995 recipient of the Henry G. Maynard Scholastic Award. Prior to his commission, he served with the 92nd Field Hospital, and 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment.

International evangelist, Pastor Glen Samuels, president of the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, will be the presenter on Wednesday, June 16.

“The ravishing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, businesses and the world have inspired us to not sit by and not fight back,” said Cecil Foster, president of ASI Jamaica Union. “We have made sure to include in the week of activities Biblical messages from spiritual leaders and mentors like Chaplain Dr Andrew Harewood, Pastor Glen Samuels and US Senate Chaplain Dr Barry Black.

“Because we are the business and professional group of the Adventist Church, we had to include a discussion around how we navigate this COVID-19 pandemic and so a business forum is also planned to assist our members and the wider Jamaican business sector.”

The other activities for the week include a business forum, ASI business showcase, An evening of musical praise and the highlighting of ASI business success stories. An out-turn of the week is the support for a minimum of one scholarship for an at-risk youth in each of the five conferences in which ASI is active. “The will be a very special week and we invite all to join us,” Foster added.

The ASI week will be broadcast on all Adventist social-media platforms, including NCU radio and television.