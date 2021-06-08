48 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 974.

The deceased are a 79-year-old woman from Trelawny, a 77-year-old man from Portland, and a 66-year-old female from Clarendon.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 144.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 147.

Meanwhile, there were 48 new cases with ages ranging from one to 96 years, pushing the total to 49,031 with 21,034 being active.

Of the new cases, 27 are men and 21 are women.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 26 cases being recorded.

A total of 1,098 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10.2%.

In the meantime, there were 217 new recoveries, increasing the total to 26,641.

Some 139 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 36,151 are at home.

