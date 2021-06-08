Embattled MP George Wright back in Parliament

Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright is back in Gordon House.

He sat briefly on Opposition benches this afternoon minutes before Gender Affairs Minister Olivia Grange made her contribution to the Sectoral Debate.

Wright's leave of absence from the House of Representatives was scheduled to end in 13 days.

READ: Sources: Wright defiant on continuing as MP

He resigned from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party on Friday, completing his formal separation from the party on whose ticket he won election into Gordon House in last September's general election.

But seven months into his highest political job, the businessman became embroiled in an assault scandal over allegations that he was the man in a video beating a woman with a stool in Hanover.

Wright has not denied being the person battering the woman said to be his common-law partner.

