Kingston security guard freed of gun charges

Kingston security guard Chavon Mitchell has been freed of gun charges after the court found discrepancies in the case.

Mitchell, 27, who is from a Smith Lane address, was found not guilty of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court on Friday.

Mitchell was arrested on September 18 last year on Smith Lane after the police said a team that was on patrol reportedly searched him and found a Taurus nine millimeter pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition.

The security guard, who had denied the allegations, was vindicated based on the testimony of a resident who had recorded the incident on his cell phone.

The video, which was presented in court, highlighted several contradictions with the testimony of police personnel.

Cross-examination from Mitchell's lawyer, Richard Lynch, also revealed several discrepancies between his client's testimony and the police.

Consequently, Lynch argued that the weight of each discrepancy may vary but the magnitude of the cumulative effect of all the discrepancies could not be ignored.

After considering all the evidence before the court, the judge found Mitchell not guilty.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.