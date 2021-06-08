Man killed in St James crash

Fifty-seven-year-old Hugh Archer of Askenish district in Hanover died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash in St James.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bogue Hill Road and AGS Coombs main road on Monday.

The police report that about 9:40 a.m., the driver of a Mazda Demio motor car, in which Archer was a passenger, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Hilux motor truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were summoned and Archer was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

