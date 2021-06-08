NWC repairing defective pump at St Ann facility

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Thatch Hill Water Facility in St Ann has been taken out of operation due to a defective pumping unit.

The NWC says the unit is being extracted to facilitate repairs.

The works are estimated to be completed by Thursday, June 10.

In the interim, water will be trucked to affected communities.

Areas impacted are Mile End, Union, Lodge and Four Roads

The NWC says every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

