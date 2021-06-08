Rick's Café gets nod to reopen after Mocha Fest breach

Negril entertainment spot Rick's Café has been given permission to reopen a week after it was ordered because it breached the COVID-19 protocols.

Rick's Café had hosted the Mocha Fest party with hundreds of people in attendance in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Order.

At the time of the closure, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said Rick's Café would have to undergo recertification.

In a statement today, McKenzie said during a meeting with the business operators, it emerged that Rick's Cafés Places of Amusement Licence had expired.

"Since then they have completed the application process and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation has issued them with this Licence," he said.

The minister said the business was already certified by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

However, he said this does not facilitate parties or any other entertainment event at Rick's Café, as these are still banned by the Disaster Risk Management Order.

