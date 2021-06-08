Woman dead after bus plunges into Rio Cobre

A woman is dead after a minibus plunged into the Rio Cobre in Bog Walk, St Catherine this morning.

The bus reportedly collided with a Toyota Fiedler station wagon motor car, ran off the road and into the river.

It is reported that the woman was ejected from the bus.



In Photo: The Toyota Fiedler station wagon that was involved in today's crash in Bog Walk

The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m.

The minibus was travelling to Linstead from Spanish Town while the car was travelling towards Spanish Town.

Six persons, including the driver of the minibus, as well as the driver and a passenger in the station wagon have been taken to hospital.

Divers are now scouring the river for more victims.

- Ruddy Mathison

