Woman in fatal Bog Walk crash identified

The police have identified the woman who died as a result of injuries she received in a collision in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine this morning.

She is 59-year-old Valerie Ennis of the Whitehouse Housing Scheme in Linstead in the parish.

The police report that about 9:15 a.m., the driver of a black Toyota Fielder travelling towards Bog Walk allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a white Toyota Hiace minibus in which Ennis was a passenger.

As a result of the collision, the Toyota Hiace plunged into the Rio Cobre.

Ennis was pronounced dead at hospital.

Additionally, the police say nine other persons were treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police say both drivers have been breathalysed and warned for prosecution.

