Case put off for granduncle in Hanover sexual assault case

The first court hearing of the Hanover man who allegedly sexually molested his 15-year-old grandniece has been postponed until Friday.

The matter was scheduled to be mentioned today but had to be put off to facilitate other matters being heard.

Hanover's police commander Sharon Beeput says the accused remains in custody.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child.

The man was last week arrested and charged with attempted rape and grievous sexual assault.

Frustrated by her ordeal, the child recently took an overdose of pills to kill herself.

She was taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover for treatment.

While at the hospital, a male nursing assistant allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He too has also been charged.

