Debate on anti-harassment bill expected to begin next week

Debate on the long-awaited Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Bill is expected to begin next week in Parliament.

This after a report prepared by a joint select committee that reviewed the document was submitted in the House of Representatives yesterday.

And amendments to the Domestic Violence Act were also tabled.

Gender Minister Olivia Grange said she had set things in motion to ensure that the pieces of legislation, which have taken on greater urgency in light of recent incidents of gender-based violence, would not be allowed to fall through the cracks.

“We are serious about ending domestic violence,” Grange declared.

“We will also widen the threshold to be met in obtaining protection orders from the court, to give greater protection to those who need the orders to keep abusers away. We will increase the penalty for breach of a protection order from $10,000 to one million dollars,” she stated.

Grange anticipates that the passage of both pieces of legislation will result in an upsurge of reports of sexual harassment and abuse, as she said that more victims who are now suffering in silence will be empowered to come forward.

She also expects that some offenders will be caught off guard, despite the fact that the anti-sexual harassment bill has been in gestation and in the news for some time.

“The sexual harassment bill, in particular, is going to demand a culture change. There are times when the individuals, they don't mean to be rude, but some men like to touch, some men like to say things. It's kind of a natural thing for our men, and no one is telling them they can't do it, but they must be able to judge if the receiver is going to welcome it. That is going to be the test.

“I am just saying to my colleagues, men and women, that you are going to have to think twice when this legislation is passed because what you do may offend and it will require a culture change. Of course, we will have a public education programme and we will have in the legislation a fine for those who make mischief, because there are those who will also make mischief and accuse an individual when it is not really so.”

Granges also disclosed that the amendments to the Domestic Violence Act will include a much broader definition of domestic violence beyond physical violence and will include psychological, emotional, and sexual abuse.

“The effect of this important update will mean that for the first time men or women who control their partners through threats or by restricting their personal or financial freedom could face sanctions in the same way as those who are physically violent towards them.”

- Christopher Serju

