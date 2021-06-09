Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.02

Gas prices will go up by $3.06 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $147.73 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $153.44.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.02 per litre to sell for $140.01.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $149.22 per litre following an increase of $3.01.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.58 to sell for $116.06.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.38 to sell for $58.05, while butane will move up by $3.06 to sell for $64.24 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.