Granduncle accused of raping teen faces court today

WESTERN BUREAU:

The granduncle of the 15-year-old girl at the centre of two sexual assault cases was charged by the police on Tuesday and is slated to appear in court today.

The accused man, who was taken into custody last week, has been charged with attempted rape and grievous sexual assault.

The Gleaner has withheld his name to protect the identity of the child.

“Like all other accused persons who we have arrested after complaints against them, he will have his day in court,” said Superintendent of Police Sharon Beeput, commanding officer for Hanover.

The child reportedly became distraught at years of reported abuse and was admitted to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, on May 19 after overdosing on pills in a suicide attempt.

The teenager later alleged that she was fondled by 45-year-old nursing assistant Damion Bigby while she lay in bed on a female ward around midnight May 21.

Bigby was taken into custody on May 24 and has since been charged with indecent assault.

In his first appearance in the Hanover Parish Court before Parish Judge Winsome Henry last Thursday, Bigby was remanded. He is slated to return to court on June 29.

Bigby is being represented by attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy.

Allegations against the granduncle are that he started molesting the child since she was 10 years old and reportedly assaulted her on and off over the years.

The teenager’s mother said she had been unaware of the child’s ordeal until she was hospitalised.

The granduncle, who is from Lucea, was subsequently arrested and charged.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com