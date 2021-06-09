At least three injured in Rae Town fishing beach shooting

The police are maintaining a presence at the Rae Town fishing beach in Kingston after multiple people were shot by unknown assailants this morning.

In confirming the attack, the police's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) told The Gleaner that it is aware that three individuals were shot and injured.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that armed men entered a section of the fishing beach and shot the unidentified persons who were then rushed to hospital.

Residents claimed that a fourth person was also shot in the early morning shooting.

They added that they are not aware of why the violence that has marred sections of the Kingston Central constituency has now reached their community.

“Everybody down here involved inna fishing, nothing else,” a resident said.

- Andre Williams

