PHOTOS: JDF helicopter makes emergency landing in Dunbeholden

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force are now removing the helicopter that made an emergency landing in Dunbeholden, St Catherine earlier today.

The area has been cordoned off by soldiers.

The police say no one was injured.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.