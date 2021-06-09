Wed | Jun 9, 2021

PHOTOS: JDF helicopter makes emergency landing in Dunbeholden

Published:Wednesday | June 9, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Jamaica Defence Force personnel preparing to remove the helicopter which made an emergency landing in Dunbeholden, St Catherine today.

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force are now removing the helicopter that made an emergency landing in Dunbeholden, St Catherine earlier today.

The area has been cordoned off by soldiers.

Image

The police say no one was injured.

Image

