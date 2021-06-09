St Ann man charged with rape and abduction

St Ann resident 32-year-old Anthony Case, otherwise called 'Rick', has been charged with rape and abduction.

His court date is being finalised.

Case, who is from Charles Town, was charged by detectives attached to the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse on Tuesday.

The police report that about 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, the complainant went to pick mangoes when Case allegedly held her against her will and had sexual intercourse with her.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.

Case was later arrested and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.