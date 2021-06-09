St James pastor charged with rape of teen

A pastor of an Apostolic church in Granville, St James, who is accused of raping one of his 15-year-old congregants, has been charged.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Rose, who is also a processing clerk, was charged today by detectives assigned to the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Monday, June 14.

The police report that sometime in March the pastor allegedly assaulted the teen while she was at the church.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

The pastor reported to the Freeport Police on Monday, June 7 after several attempts by cops to locate him proved futile.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.