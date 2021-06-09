Teen among two killed in Hanover, two others injured

A sixteen-year-old boy is among two people shot dead in Logwood, Hanover today.

Two others were injured in the attack at a shop and bar around 11 a.m.

The teen, identified as Rodray Martinez of Orange Bay, was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other deceased, 39-year-old Kenton Roosevelt of Dam Road in the community was killed in the bar he operated in Logwood.

Commanding officer for the Hanover Police Division Superintendent Sharon Beeput says the two other injured people were admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds but the injuries are not considered critical.

