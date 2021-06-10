20 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

An additional COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica.

He's a 50-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

And one more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 146.

Meanwhile, there were 20 new cases with ages ranging from 11 to 78 years, pushing the total to 49,110 with 20,733 being active.

Of the new cases, 13 are women and seven are men.

St James accounts for most of the new infections with seven cases being recorded.

A total of 2,417 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 2.9%.

In the meantime, there were 185 more recoveries, increasing the total to 27,013.

Some 156 persons are in hospital with 26 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 37,360 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.