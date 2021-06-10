Burials suspended at Meadowrest due to walk out by workers

Burials at the Meadowrest ceremony in St Catherine have been halted for today as workers have walked off the job.

They withdrew their service over a longstanding wage dispute.

As a result, the management has decided to suspend burials for today.

