Burials suspended at Meadowrest due to walk out by workers
Published:Thursday | June 10, 2021 | 12:04 PM
Burials at the Meadowrest ceremony in St Catherine have been halted for today as workers have walked off the job.
They withdrew their service over a longstanding wage dispute.
As a result, the management has decided to suspend burials for today.
