Case of Jamaican-Canadian couple murdered in St Thomas transferred to Kingston

The case of 25-year-old Fabian Skervin, who is charged with the murder of an elderly Jamaican-Canadian couple in Retreat, St Thomas, has been transferred from the St Thomas Circuit Court to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston for mention on July 27.

Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams, who is representing Skervin, said today that the court has granted an application by the defence for a forensic psychiatric report for Skervin.

Williams said based on the report, the defence will be able to determine how to proceed.

Skervin is jointly charged with his girlfriend Nikia Thompson.

It was reported that Skervin gave a cautioned statement to the police in which he said he was under a mental delusion and had heard two voices, one telling him to kill and the other not to kill.

It is also alleged that Skervin had mentioned feeling “a ball of fire” over his head.

Williams, in applying for psychiatric evaluation, said it would help to determine Skervin's state of mind at the time of the incident.

Skervin is in custody while Thompson is on bail.

Melbourne Flake, 81, and his wife Etta, 70, were found dead at their dream vacation home in Retreat, St Thomas on January 9, 2018.

Their hands and feet were bound.

It was reported that the husband had wounds to his head and the wife was reportedly suffocated.

The couple, who were Jamaicans, had lived in Canada for 50 years.

The Crown is alleging that the husband and wife were killed at their home and that their ATM cards were stolen and used to make various purchases including a wedding ring.

Skervin worked with the couple as a handyman.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.