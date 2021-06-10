Corporate Hands | JP Farms commits six acres to reforestation project in St Mary

Jamaica Producers Group’s Director of Business Consulting David Martin (right) and custos rotulorum of St Mary and commandant of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Forces (JCCF), Brigadier Errol V. Johnson, work together to plant a seedling on June 2 at the start of a reforestation project at the JP Farms in Annotto Bay, St Mary. JP Farms has committed six acres in Chovey, St Mary, for the collaborative project with the JCCF, the Forestry Department and the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal and Climate Change.